Finalists interview for dream job at Sonoma County winery

Murphy-Goode Wines has two open positions that each pay $10,000 dollars a month for a year. It also includes free housing and a year's supply of wine.
Exactly what they will do at the winery is up to them.
"This is very unique, one of a kind," job candidate Roosevelt Johnson II said, "so this is amazing."
"I'm ready to get my hands dirty, learn a new craft," added another candidate Casey Sartoir, "Yeah, so I'm ready to move out to wine country."
Everyone applied for the job by video.
The new hires will begin working in September.