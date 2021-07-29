Finalists interview for dream job at Sonoma County winery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10469222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sonoma County winery is willing to pay someone $10,000 a month to work and live for free. Here's everything you need to know:

HEALDSBURG, CALIF. (KGO) -- Several candidates are crushing it when it comes to landing a job at a Healdsburg winery. They've been chosen out of 7,000 applicants for the final interview.Murphy-Goode Wines has two open positions that each pay $10,000 dollars a month for a year. It also includes free housing and a year's supply of wine.Exactly what they will do at the winery is up to them."This is very unique, one of a kind," job candidate Roosevelt Johnson II said, "so this is amazing.""I'm ready to get my hands dirty, learn a new craft," added another candidate Casey Sartoir, "Yeah, so I'm ready to move out to wine country."Everyone applied for the job by video.The new hires will begin working in September.