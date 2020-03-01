Coronavirus concerns: South Bay Costco sells out of water, Clorox wipes

The Costco in Mountain View ran out of water and Clorox wipes.
The scene at Costco in Mountain View earlier today. One worker off the clock told us they had 850 show up this morning- that’s double their Christmas crowd.— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) March 1, 2020
Currently out of
-water
-Clorox wipes
Customers said they’re out
-rice
-meat@abc7newsbayarea #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ZBeWjM8pIq
Grant Garmsey is an employee at this location. He said when they opened Saturday, there was a crowd of about 850 people. He said they usually see 400 around Christmas time.
"Yeah, this is double Christmas time. I feel like this is a little overdoing it for now," Garmsey said.
One Costco employee said they rarely run out of water, and if they do, it's when it's hot during the summer.
RELATED: Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus
Mountain View resident Eric Liu and his son were part of those shoppers stocking up. "We just try to get dry food and a lot of frozen food so we can be ready. I think there's some news coming that we need to stay away, you know stay home and things like that. We were going to get a lot of meat which is all gone, and bread- they're all gone, so we started getting frozen waffles," Liu said.
One shopper who did not want to be on camera told ABC7 News she was on her second trip to Costco that day.
The Costco in Mountain View is out of water and Clorox wipes. (Sparkling & flavored are left.)— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) March 1, 2020
One worker said they’re never out of water unless it’s really hot during the summer. #coronavirus @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/bVgjBAwiwK
Palo Alto resident Vittorio Fossadi just came to shop for regular items he needed and doesn't understand what all the worry is about. "I don't understand it because it's not an Earthquake. Manufacturers are still going to have chicken coming out and eggs coming out," Fossadi said.
Employees at the Costco in Mountain View said they'll restock their water supply sometime on Sunday.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus