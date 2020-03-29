Coronavirus California

3 employees at 3 different Southern California grocery stores test positive for COVID-19

Three employees at three different grocery stores across Southern California have tested positive for COVID-19 as the region continues to see a surge in cases.

Grocery store workers are among those on the frontlines of the crisis as one of the essential businesses under California's stay-at-home order, but local residents weren't surprised to learn that some turned out to be infected.

"I guess figuring the number of people that are going in and out of the grocery store and the number of people who work there, I'm not super surprised," said Stephane MacDonald of West L.A.

Vallarta Supermarket in Canoga Park closed its doors for an unknown duration after one of its employees tested positive on Friday.

The individual was last in the store on March 22, according to a statement from the grocery store chain. All employees who had close contact with the infected person were notified and are now self-quarantining for 14 days.

The supermarket said it hired a professional decontamination company to sanitize and deep clean the store before it is reopened, but an exact date was not provided.

A Gelson's on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for the virus as well. The individual last worked at the store on March 22 and is currently recovering at home, according to statement.

Other employees who came in contact with the individual were put on a paid two-week self-quarantine.

The store was expected to reopen over the weekend after undergoing a deep cleaning and inspection.

Meanwhile, a third person employed at a Sprouts Farmers Market on El Camino Real in Tustin also tested positive for COVID-19. The store confirmed it after rumors began circulating online.

Officials said the individual last worked at the store on March 20. All employees were notified and the store has since reopened after an extensive cleaning.

