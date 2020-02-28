Novel coronavirus outbreak: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Solano and Santa Clara County, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Additional cases of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Solano County and Santa Clara county officials say.Solano County Public Health Officer Bela. T. Matyas, MD, MPH says two new cases within the county are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base."These are two cases that are in the list of evacuee cases that are transfered to local authorities, so we're obligated to announce them as Solano County cases. So they're not new to the coronavirus overall, but they become differentiated from the evacuee cases."In Santa Clara County, health officials confirmed the third case in the county. Authorities say the new confirmed case is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship where evacuees are being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.