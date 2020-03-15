Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: Alaska Airlines employee at San Francisco airport tests positive for COVID-19

This undated, file photo shows an Alaska Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

Alaska says that the employee felt sick and left work on Tuesday.

RELATED: San Jose TSA agents with COVID-19 worked at Terminal B, union rep says

Their positive test result came back Friday.

The airline says the employee is now recovering and feeling better.

Alaska is working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with this employee and says it has also thoroughly cleaned the areas where the agent worked and its employee breakroom.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan francisco international airportairport newsair traveltravelcoronavirusalaska airlines
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Live coronavirus updates: Alaska Airline worker at SFO tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus toll mounts as second person dies from COVID-19 in New York state
Coronavirus impacting Tahoe ski resorts
Wife of Spain's prime minister tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Alaska Airline worker at SFO tests positive for COVID-19
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Coronavirus impacting Tahoe ski resorts
Coronavirus complications slow down real estate market
France, Spain join Italy in massive lockdowns to fight COVID-19
Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
More TOP STORIES News