Coronavirus blog: During the pandemic & life after

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

Making a Difference

I have a ray or two of hope that things will be ok in the not too distant future.

After weeks of sheltering in place and keeping social distance, experts are telling us that it's paying off.

We are making a difference and have succeeded in flattening the curve!

We still have to be cautious since we are now just reaching the peak of this pandemic.

Governor Newsom and his team addressed how our state needs to meet six goals before California can transition to a modified stay-at-home order.

There are so many factors going into how this will be done.

I understand the need to jump start the economy but, I wonder how safe people will feel.

The road to recovery will be a long one but, remember this.. just like we stood together to stop the spread, we can unite to reopen our state safely when the time is right.

Time

I have to be honest, all the news about the number of COVID-19 cases and the loss of lives has been emotionally draining!

Some days have been a blur in the last few weeks!

I can't remember when day turned to night and back to day again.

There was one incident when I completely lost track of what day it was and I know some of you can relate. It seems like the cycle has been repeating over and over again.

In the past few days, I finally feel like I have settled into a routine with working from home, distant learning and sheltering in place. I count my blessings and am thankful that my family and I are healthy. I hope you also are grateful for your well-being.

Life After the Crisis

The way we go about our daily lives has changed. These have been trying times for everyone. What will our "new normal" be like?

I think it will be very different than prior to the pandemic. Some people will continue social distancing, limit going out for entertainment and still wear masks.

After experiencing this crisis, I believe we will be better prepared to handle an emergency and we will come out stronger.

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

