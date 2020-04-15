Coronavirus blog: During the pandemic & life after

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
Making a Difference
I have a ray or two of hope that things will be ok in the not too distant future.
After weeks of sheltering in place and keeping social distance, experts are telling us that it's paying off.
We are making a difference and have succeeded in flattening the curve!
We still have to be cautious since we are now just reaching the peak of this pandemic.
Governor Newsom and his team addressed how our state needs to meet six goals before California can transition to a modified stay-at-home order.
There are so many factors going into how this will be done.
I understand the need to jump start the economy but, I wonder how safe people will feel.
The road to recovery will be a long one but, remember this.. just like we stood together to stop the spread, we can unite to reopen our state safely when the time is right.
Time
I have to be honest, all the news about the number of COVID-19 cases and the loss of lives has been emotionally draining!
Some days have been a blur in the last few weeks!
I can't remember when day turned to night and back to day again.
There was one incident when I completely lost track of what day it was and I know some of you can relate. It seems like the cycle has been repeating over and over again.
In the past few days, I finally feel like I have settled into a routine with working from home, distant learning and sheltering in place. I count my blessings and am thankful that my family and I are healthy. I hope you also are grateful for your well-being.
Life After the Crisis
The way we go about our daily lives has changed. These have been trying times for everyone. What will our "new normal" be like?
I think it will be very different than prior to the pandemic. Some people will continue social distancing, limit going out for entertainment and still wear masks.
After experiencing this crisis, I believe we will be better prepared to handle an emergency and we will come out stronger.
I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19