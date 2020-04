Coronavirus blog: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services.I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them.I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.Follow Sandhya on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!