Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and across the U.S. and world, hospitals and health care professionals are experiencing a medical supply shortage.

This has prompted hospitals to ask for the public's help in gathering supplies, including masks, hand santizer, wipes and more.

The coronavirus has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization as cases continue to rise worldwide and in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here's where Bay Area residents can donate supplies as the pandemic continues.

East Bay



Contra Costa County

On March 24, the county began accepting donations like N-95 and surgical masks, goggles and Clorox wipes for health workers.

Accepted items:

  • Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields

  • Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach-based (unopened)

  • N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)

  • Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition

    • Donation centers are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Donate at the following locations:

    West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules
    Central County: 1750 Oak Park Boulevard., Pleasant Hill
    East County: 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard., Antioch

    Contra Costa Regional Medical Center

    Donate items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    2500 Alhambra Avenue
    Martinez, CA 94553

    Accepted items:

  • Surgical masks

  • N95 masks

  • Protective eyewear and face shields (reusable, able to be disinfected),

  • Disposable lens covers for CAPRs (computerized air powered respirators)

  • PDI brand Sani-cloth wipes: 2 minute (purple), 3 min. (grey), 10 min. (purple) -- new or unused only

    • Drop items off at the receiving department located off C Street (to the left of hospital) on the right hand side.

    Email karin.stryker@cchealth.org with an expected time of arrival before shipping or dropping off.

    John Muir Health

    Donate at the Walnut Creek medical center's main entrance located at:

    1601 Ygnacio Valley Road
    Walnut Creek, CA 94598

    Accepted items:

  • N95 (surgical or isolation)

  • Gowns, face shields

  • Goggles (non-vented)

  • Eye shields

  • Disinfecting wipes

  • Hand sanitizer

  • CAPR and PAPR (power air-purifying respirator) machines

    • For larger donations contact JMHdonations@johnmuirhealth.com.

    Items should be unopened and in original packaging.

    Alameda County



    Berkeley

    Contact Berkeley City Council Member Rashi Kesarwani at (510) 981-7110 or rkesarwani@cityofberkeley.info or visit rashikesarwani.com/covid-19 to fill out a donation form and arrange a pickup.

    Oakland's Highland Hospital

    Drop off items between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    1411 E 31st Street
    Oakland, CA 94602
    K Building, 3rd Floor

    Free parking is available. Residents are asked to pull up to handicap parking area.

    Someone will meet you and take your name and phone number.

    Call Vicky Lipscomb at (510) 437-4003 for additional information.

    Accepted items:

  • Any personal protective equipment

  • Goggles

  • N95 masks

  • Any type of gloves

  • Hand sanitizer


    • Alameda Health System

    Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following location.

    Fairmont Hospital
    Central Supply Service
    15400 Foothill Boulevard
    San Leandro, CA 94578

    Accepted items:

  • Face Shields

  • Mask - Ear Loop (Adult)

  • Gown Isolation

  • Face Mask

  • Mask - Ear Loop (pediatric)

  • Gloves - medium sized

  • Face Shields - Cover

  • Hand Sanitizer

  • Goggles

  • N95 masks - all sizes

  • Disinfectant Wipes

  • Thermometers

  • Cone Mask

    • No appointment is necessary for donations.

    Kaiser Permanente Oakland/East Bay

    3600 Broadway
    Oakland, CA 94611

    Contact Oakland.HCC@kp.org with "Supplies" in the subject line or call (510) 752-1000.

    Accepted items:

  • Any PPE equipment

  • Goggles

  • N95 masks

  • Any type of gloves

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Nasalpharyngeal swabs


    • Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in Hayward

    22331 Mission Blvd.
    Hayward, CA 94541

    Accepted items:

  • N95 masks

  • Procedure masks

  • Gowns

  • Goggles

    • Deliver or mail deliveries to:

    TVHC
    (Attn: Lisa Susbilla-Flores)
    22331 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94541.

    UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

    747 52nd Street
    Oakland, CA 94609
    Ambassador Desk

    UCSF asks to only donate the items below due to limited space.

    Items should be unopened or in original packaging, unless otherwise specified.

  • N95 respirators and surgical masks (they can be opened, as long as they have not been used)

  • Packages of disposable gloves

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Disinfectants and disinfecting wipes

  • Protective goggles


    • Peninsula



    San Mateo County Health Foundation

    The organization is accepting monetary donations to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

    For more information, click here.

    Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

    1100 Veterans Boulevard
    Redwood City, CA 94063

    Email drsudhabhadra@gmail.com for more information.

    Accepted items:

  • Any personal protective equipment equipment

  • Goggles

  • N95 masks

  • Any type of gloves

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Clorox wipes


    • Stanford Medicine



    Stanford Health Care

    By mail:
    Attention: Supply Donations Center
    820 Quarry Rd. Extension
    Palo Alto, CA 94304

    In-person:
    550 Broadway St.
    Redwood City, CA 94063

    The facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m - 5 p.m.

    In-person donations are also accepted at Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare.

    1119 E. Stanley Boulevard
    Livermore, CA 04550.

    The facility is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    Accepted items:

  • Masks (N95, surgical, and procedure)

  • Disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Face shields

  • Goggles and eye shields

  • Isolation or surgical gowns

  • CAPR/PAPR machines and disposables

  • Flocked swabs


    • San Francisco



    Kaiser Permanente San Francisco

    Drop off items Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

    2130 O'Farrell St.
    San Francisco, CA 94115

    Call (415) 833-2593 and a staff member will come out to accept your donation.

    For large shipments or if you need to make arrangements after the loading dock closes at 2:30 p.m., contact the hospital operator at (415) 833-2000.

    The operator will get your contact information and you will be contacted within 24 hours to schedule a delivery.

    Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging:

    Accepted items:

  • Unused goggles

  • Face shields

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Masks - N95 respirator, surgical and isolation

  • Isolation or surgical gowns

  • Clorox or Sani-Cloth wipes


    • Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco

    Drop off items at the front desk Monday-Friday only.

    1200 El Camino Real
    South San Francisco, CA 94080

    The hospital is accepting N95 face masks

    Call (650) 742-2000 for further instructions

    Noe Valley Pediatrics

    Donate anytime between 8:45 a.m. - to 5:30 p.m.

    3700 24th Street
    San Francisco, CA 94114

    Accepted items:

  • N95 masks

  • Surgical masks

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Disinfecting wipes

    • Items in an open box are acceptable as long as items are unused.

    Email sascha@noevalleypediatrics.com for more information.

    Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

    900 Hyde St.
    San Francisco, CA 94109

    Email materials manager Avi Maharaj at Avinesh.Maharaj@dignityhealth.org or call
    (415) 353-6992.

    Please make sure donations are unused.

    Accepted items:

  • Masks

  • Face shields

  • Gloves

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Disinfectant wipes


    • San Francisco Veteran Affairs Medical Center

    Email Joshua Shak at Shak@ucsf.edu for drop off instructions.

    Accepted items:

  • N95 masks

  • Surgical masks

  • Gowns

  • PAPR shields

  • Synthetic fiber swab with plastic shaft

  • Universal viral transport medium


    • UCSF: Drop off donations at the following sites seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    UCSF Mission Center Building:
    1855 Folsom St.
    San Francisco, CA 94103
    Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th

    UCSF Mount Zion Medical Center:
    1600 Divisadero St.
    San Francisco, CA 94115
    Semicircle driveway

    UCSF asks to only donate the following items due to limited space.

    Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging (unless specified).

  • N95 respirators and surgical masks (they can be opened, as long as they have not been used)

  • Packages of disposable gloves

  • Containers of hand sanitizer

  • Containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipes

  • Protective goggles


    • Hospice by the Bay

    Accepted items:

  • Goggles (non-vented)

  • Face shields

  • Hand Sanitizer

  • Masks: N95 respirator, surgical, and isolation masks

  • Isolation or surgical gowns

  • Any Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes


    • Donations can be mailed to or dropped off in-person between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:

    Hospice by the Bay
    17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd.
    Larkspur, CA 94939
    Attention: PPE Donation

    Hospice by the Bay
    355 West Napa Street, Suite B
    Sonoma, CA 95476
    Attention: PPE Donation

    Hospice by the Bay
    180 Redwood Street, Suite 350
    San Francisco, CA 94102
    Attention: PPE Donation

    Those donating in-person should knock or use the intercom and a staff member will meet you.

    Those with large donations are asked to call (415) 927-2273.

    Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital:

    1001 Potrero Ave.
    San Francisco, CA 94110

    Email decoding.injury@ucsf.edu for additional instructions.

    Accepted items:

  • Surgical masks

  • Medical goggles

  • N-95 all types and sizes

  • Face shields and PAPR (powered air-purified respirator)


    • South Bay



    Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center:

    700 Lawrence Expressway
    Santa Clara, CA 95051

    Email Jasprett Bajwa at jaspreet.bajwa@kp.org or call (408) 851-5622 for further details.

    Accepted items:

  • N95 mask

  • Surgical masks

  • Face shields

  • Gowns


    • Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

    Drop off items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    250 Hospital Parkway
    San Jose, CA 95119
    Dept. of Orthopedics Building 4, 1st Floor

    Ask for Julie Ann, Eva, Dr. Walker or Dr. Reidel when you arrive at the hospital.

    For after hours and weekends, drop directly to ED staff standing outside by tent by ED entrance or if not there then at back of hospital by large yellow tent:

    Accepted items:

  • N95 masks

  • Surgical masks

  • Face shield

  • Surgical gown

  • Goggles

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Gloves


    • Valley Medical Center Foundation:

    Contact (408) 885-5299 or click here for a complete list of requested items.

    Drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 2400 Clove Drive in San Jose.

    Miscellaneous



    Sutter Health

    Contact your local Sutter affiliate or call (844) 987-6099.

    A representative will provide specific instructions on distribution centers. They can also send couriers for large-size donations. Items should be unopened or in original packaging.

    Accepted items:

  • N95 masks

  • Surgical masks

  • Procedure masks

  • Paper masks (with ties or elastic)

  • Isolation Gowns

  • Paper Protective Gowns

  • Painter Smocks (impermeable)

  • Powered, air-purifying (PAPR) hoods

  • Protective glasses/goggles

  • Industrial Face Shields (e.g., industrial paint shields)


    • You can email Lisa at lisasusbilla@tvhc.org for more information.

