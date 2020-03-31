Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Roots of Peace CEO calls on Silicon Valley to rally, provide healthcare workers with more protective gear

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the San Francisco Bay Area and the world, many are asking that better protective gear be provided to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

Roots of Peace CEO and Founder, Heidi Kuhn, sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has made on her family.

Kuhn says her son and daughter-in-law are both doctors who are treating COVID-19 positive patients every day without the proper protective gear. She is calling on Silicon Valley and companies in the Bay Area to rally together to help healthcare workers on the frontline.

Watch our full interview with Heidi Kuhn in the media player above.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placehealth careu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
East Bay pop-up lab to improve speed of COVID-19 test results
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
San Rafael photographer captures snapshots of COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Cellphone data shows who is following Bay Area shelter-in-place orders
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September: company
Coronavirus Impact: Food programs see sudden rise in demand, costs
More TOP STORIES News