Coronavirus: Roots of Peace CEO calls on Silicon Valley to rally, provide healthcare workers with more protective gear

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the San Francisco Bay Area and the world, many are asking that better protective gear be provided to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.Roots of Peace CEO and Founder, Heidi Kuhn, sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has made on her family.Kuhn says her son and daughter-in-law are both doctors who are treating COVID-19 positive patients every day without the proper protective gear. She is calling on Silicon Valley and companies in the Bay Area to rally together to help healthcare workers on the frontline.