Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Shelter in place for another 5 months? Here's what Stanford researchers are projecting and why

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Bay Area heads into another weekend of sheltering-in-place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many folks are asking how much longer will it take before restrictions are lifted. That's one of the questions that a Stanford research team set out to answer by developing an interactive tool that models the spread of COVID-19 over time with interventions such as quarantine and social distancing.

RELATED: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?

"We estimate that shelter-in-place would have to remain in place for about five months or more in order to actually completely suppress the epidemic," said Stanford biology professor Erin Mordecai.

Using data from the global MIDAS network, Mordecai says we're beginning to see some of the positive effects of social distancing in Santa Clara County. However, lifting interventions too early could lead to a second outbreak. With that said, more widespread testing could lead to better contact tracing.

"That would allow us to concentrate the intervention on just the people that are infectious at any given time, and allow other people to maybe not fully go about their normal lives, but at least be able to get a little more social contact and get back out into the world a little more," said Mordecai.

RELATED: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

At a press briefing earlier this week, ABC7 News asked Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody about what it would take to reduce the severity of the shelter-in-place order.

"What we need to see is that our demand curve, which is how many people are ill, requiring hospitalization and ICU care, comes to a place where it's comfortably nestled under our supply curve... the supply of beds, ICUs, necessary staff, necessary equipment to care for them in the way they need to be cared for," said Cody.

To avoid a resurgence of COVID-19, communities will need to apply multiple interventions over the next year until effective treatments or vaccines are widely available. But just think of it as a light-switch: turning interventions on and off can help keep the virus at levels our healthcare system can manage.

RELATED: Here's the origin of coronavirus or COVID-19 and why you really shouldn't call it that other name

"We could then allow some form of public life... may allow some businesses to temporarily re-open," said Mordecai.

Knowledge is power, and the work that researchers and health officials are doing equips us with information we can all use to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universitystanford universitysocial distancingsanta clara countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeresearch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Gabe Kapler practices social distancing, excited for games to return
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies at SF hospital
Need for food shocks nonprofit in the East Bay
More TOP STORIES News