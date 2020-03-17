Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Update: Shelter-in-place now in effect, grocery stores restock, Uber temporarily stops Uber pool

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Novel Coronavirus shelter-in-place now in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, grocery stores restock, Uber temporarily stops Uber pool. Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Bay Area.

Latest cases in the Bay Area:

329 total for Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County

Alameda County:
18 cases

Contra Costa County:
34 cases

Marin County:
11 cases

Napa County:
0 cases

San Francisco:
40 cases
Number of deaths: 0

San Mateo County:
64 cases
Number of deaths: 1

Santa Clara County:
138 cases
2deaths

Solano County:
9 cases

Sonoma County:
6 cases

Santa Cruz County:
9 cases

