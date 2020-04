'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says governor's beach closure violates constitutional rights

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to order the closure of all California beaches Thursday amid the ongoing novel coronavirus and statewide stay-at-home orders. But don't expect any changes in Humboldt County."As Sheriff, I am the protector of constitutional rights in Humboldt County, and if an order is issued that I believe violates our constitutional rights, I will not enforce it," said Sheriff William Honsal.Newsom is expected to order mandatory beach closures statewide after photos of crowded Southern California beaches over the weekend showed people violating social distancing guidelines."Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress we've made the past couple of weeks," the governor warned in a press conference earlier this week.A memo from the California Police Chiefs Association obtained by our sister station KABC indicates the order is expected to go into effect Friday, May 1."The governor is a smart man," Honsal said in a statement. "I hope he follows sound advice. It is not okay to punish Northern California for Southern California's mistake, and I hope he hears that loud and clear."We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference live at noon on abc7news.com Facebook and YouTube