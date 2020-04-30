'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says governor's beach closure violates constitutional rights

"As Sheriff, I am the protector of constitutional rights in Humboldt County, and if an order is issued that I believe violates our constitutional rights, I will not enforce it," said Sheriff William Honsal.
RELATED: Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
Newsom is expected to order mandatory beach closures statewide after photos of crowded Southern California beaches over the weekend showed people violating social distancing guidelines.
"Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress we've made the past couple of weeks," the governor warned in a press conference earlier this week.
READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom admonishes Californians who went to crowded beaches, warns it could delay reopening
A memo from the California Police Chiefs Association obtained by our sister station KABC indicates the order is expected to go into effect Friday, May 1.
"The governor is a smart man," Honsal said in a statement. "I hope he follows sound advice. It is not okay to punish Northern California for Southern California's mistake, and I hope he hears that loud and clear."
We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference live at noon on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19