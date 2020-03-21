Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New Friday night scene as Bay Area remains under stay-at-home order

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The new Friday night scene in Silicon Valley is similar to other areas across the state, as Californians are ordered to stay-at-home.

As the Monday through Friday work week came to an end, Downtown San Jose remained quite desolate.

San Pedro Square is known to be packed with people Friday nights. Instead, the area was isolated.
Elsewhere, there were no Friday night movie releases at the West Wind Capitol Drive-In. No blockbuster will grace the big screens in South San Jose.

In an online message to customers, the theater announced, "The West Wind Capitol Drive-In and Flea Market is temporarily closed as we shelter in place."

At Diridon Transit Center, the usual end-of-the-week rush home was seemingly deserted.

However, not far away, ABC7 News met Gregory Martinez. The San Jose resident shared his Friday night plans.

"Play some board games, just chill and relax," he said. "Nothing too crazy right now."
Martinez's plans also included helping out small businesses like Poor House Bistro.

California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) lifted restrictions on the purchase of to-go and delivery alcohol orders at restaurants on Friday.

The temporary measure is allowing customers to go home with New Orleans themed specials like Hurricanes and 32-ounce Monsoons at Poor House Bistro.

"You have to purchase a meal, in order to take out the liquor or beer or wine," bistro president, Jay Meduri told ABC7 News. "So, we're hoping that will increase sales, because you know everyone is hurting right now."

Meduri said restaurants and retailers could use the help under this temporary measure.

It also requires drinks be secured with a lid and transported in the trunk, or in another unoccupied area of the car.

In a press conference Friday, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia explained the move does not change responsibility.

"Everyone just needs to be responsible through this," Chief Garcia said. "Everybody just needs to take a deep breath and be responsible."

In our search for Friday night stay-at-home activities, ABC7 News has learned "Happy Hours" and socializing at "social distance" have gone virtual.

Viewers have shared details and pictures of their "virtual hangouts," which connect them to friends all around the country- all impacted by COVID-19.
