Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Crisis: Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A major testing shortage is hitting one of the most at-risk skilled nursing facilities in the Bay Area.

Pacifica Nursing & Rehab Center has been pegged by senior officials as a "hot spot" for cases of COVID-19.

Sources close to the ABC7 I-Team confirm the facility had 13 positive cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: Silicon Valley company working to relieve ventilator shortage

The city's mayor, Deirdre Martin, is pleading with county leaders for more immediate testing.

"If people aren't smart today, your neighbor will die tomorrow," said Martin who's concerned about the future of the facility.

"They are our vulnerable population, ensuring that they have access to tests not just today, but ongoing," Martin said.

Although, testing capabilities across the state are extremely scarce.

A recent ABC7 data analysis ranked California 46th in the nation for COVID-19 testing. According to the report released Friday, a mere 515 corona virus tests are administered per one million people.

RELATED: I-Team data analysis: Most states beat California for COVID-19 testing

The struggle is seen not just in hospitals, but nursing homes like the Pacifica facility caring for vulnerable patients.

The ABC7 I-Team reached out to the facility, who couldn't confirm the cases, but did release this statement:

"When we learned of the coronavirus threat, we responded by applying our plans and protocols for infection control and adding new layers of precautionary action to fight the spread of COVID-19."

Administrators confirmed on March 11, patients were self-isolated to follow required social distancing guidelines.

But, it's unclear if the healthcare workers exposed to infected patients were able to get tested.

RELATED: Coronavirus help: Bay Area community sews, delivers DIY face masks to first responders, healthcare workers

"I'm trusting that all facilities are following their infectious disease outbreak plans," Martin said. "We need access to tests that are not drive-through facilities."

Neighboring business owners like Josh Kizler hope for the same.

"It's frightening, I mean if they need help, they should get it... it's one of the most fragile communities in there," Kizler said.

Martin confirmed all patients who tested positive at Pacifica Nursing and Rehab Center are out of the facility and being cared for elsewhere. It's unclear how many other patients could have been exposed.

In the meantime, Verily, the drive-through test site in San Mateo County is offering to help.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspacificanursing homecoronavirus californiaelderlycoronavirusi team
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
San Rafael photographer captures snapshots of COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
San Rafael photographer captures snapshots of COVID-19 shelter-in-place
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California
Cellphone data shows who is following Bay Area shelter-in-place orders
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended
Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
Bay Area locations to enjoy nature during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
More TOP STORIES News