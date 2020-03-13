Removal of passengers from Grand Princess cruise trip almost complete at Port of Oakland

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Four days into its stay at the Port of Oakland, all but a few hundred passengers are off the ship, including all of those from California."This was the day we hoped to conclude the process," said Governor Gavin Newsom, "save the crew which we discussed will remain on the boat."Newsom said at a press briefing at the State Capitol that 476 passengers remain on board as of this morning, many of them foreigners, who will require more time to accommodate in terms of transportation back to their home countries.The American citizens aboard the Grand Princess have been transported to various sites, including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Marine Air Station in the San Diego area. Newsom said some of those from other parts of the country have also been transported to Dobbins in Georgia, but another facility in Texas will only take citizens from Texas.Newsom also addressed some complaints from those housed at Travis that the conditions and provisions for the 14-day quarantine there have been inadequate."We are dealing with some logistical issues related to provisions," said Newsom. "We are working to improve, but as you know that is a federal operation."The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the 3500 passengers and crew from the Grand Princess remains at 21, but the governor said that number will rise, at least somewhat in the coming days.Of the 36 people initially transported to area hospitals, with at least some possible symptoms, only eight remain hospitalized.A number of people who have disembarked the Grand Princess exhibiting mild symptoms have been transported to two sites separate from the military bases for quarantine, including Asilomar State Park and a 120-room hotel in San Carlos, that was otherwise vacant.