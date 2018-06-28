HEALTH & FITNESS

Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid

How to avoid sea lice

Sea lice aren't lice at all. They aren't even insects.

Actually, they are tiny larvae of the thimble jelly fish.

Sea lice stings typically occur when they become trapped between a bathing suit and skin.

The best way to avoid being stung is to be aware of reports and also to wear skin-tight swimwear. The tight swimwear will prevent the sea lice from getting between your swimsuit and your skin.

Symptoms of a sting include an itchy rash and small blisters. More severe reactions can include fever, chills, headache and nausea.

If you are stung, take off your swim suit and take a shower.

If a rash appears, use cooked oatmeal or calamine lotion over the area.
Related Topics:
healthbeachesoceansjellyfishliceu.s. & world
