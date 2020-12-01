smoking

San Francisco Board of Supervisors consider proposal to ban people from smoking in their apartments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoking may soon be banned in many apartment and condo buildings in San Francisco.

County supervisors are expected to vote on the proposal during Tuesday's board meeting.

If passed, a ban on cigarette and marijuana smoking would apply to buildings with at least three units.

The only exception would be for medical marijuana.
