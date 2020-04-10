Coronavirus Treatment: San Francisco scientists' stem cell research could help in COVID-19 fight

In a percentage of those fatal cases, it's the virus' effect on the heart or the lungs that make it a killer.
Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
Now, researchers with San Francisco's Gladstone Institutes are struggling to learn why.
"Ideally we'd have a human heart and human lung tissue in front of us to study what that virus is doing. We obviously can't take biopsies from people's lungs or heart to do that," says Deepak Srivastava, M.D..
Instead, Srivastava and his team are using a Nobel Prize-winning technology they helped pioneer to search for an answer. It involves turning a patients' skin cells into stem cells, which can differentiate into almost any kind of cell in the human body.
"We can actually take skin cells and turn them into stem cells that can become human lung and human heart tissue," he explains.
Coronavirus pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week? Here's what experts say
One potential strategy is to create tissue from patients who survived COVID-19 without much trouble and compare it with engineered heart or lung tissue from very serious cases.
Could it be a matter of genetics? A quirk in the way the virus attacks? Or maybe something else altogether.
"We're still trying to figure out how much of this serious fatality is occurring because of the virus's damage, compared to how much is because of our own immune systems overreaction," says Srivastava.
The race for answers is on. And when they come, Srivastava believes their strategy could play a significant role in finding ways to understand and potentially defeat the virus.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19