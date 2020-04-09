Coronavirus California

Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county

By Alix Martichoux, Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has hit California hard, though some areas have been hit undeniably harder.

ABC7 News created a graph (below) to track the differences in known COVID-19 cases over time in the greater Bay Area. You can see that, while some of the more populated counties (Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda) saw sharp increases in cases throughout the month of March, Mendocino County still only had three known positives as of April 9.



Since early March, Santa Clara County has consistently had the most cases of COVID-19 with 1,484 cases and 46 deaths as of Friday, April 10. The next-closest Bay Area county, San Francisco, had about half the number of cases (797).

Earlier in the week, Gov. Gavin Newsom shared cautious optimism about the virus' spread in California.

"The curve is bending, but it is also stretching," said Newsom. "We are seeing a slow and steady increase but it's moderate. It's moderate because of all the actions you have taken in terms of physical distancing."

He warned the state has still not seen its "peak" in cases.

"Let us continue in that spirit to meet this moment and continue to do more to practice the physical distancing and the social distancing that are required."

We'll be updating the graph every Friday to track how the curve of COVID-19 cases is changing over time in Northern California.





