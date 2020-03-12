Coronavirus: San Jose firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 50 firefighters on leave

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 and he may have exposed other first responders, officials said.San Jose Asst. Fire Chief Reggie Williams says he doesn't know how the firefighter contracted coronavirus. The firefighter is now being treated at a hospital in the city in which he resides.More than 50 firefighters have been placed on leave, out of the 700 who work for the San Jose Fire Department. Fire officials say they're backfilling the positions and that the department remains fully operational.All fire station visits and non-essential business has been suspended, officials said.