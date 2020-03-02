Coronavirus

Coronavirus: The Healdsburg School closed as precaution over novel COVID-19 concerns

(KGO-TV)

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Healdsburg School says it will be closed Monday out of caution after officials learned that an adult member of the community, not an employee, was exposed to a person who had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The school made clear that they do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community.

CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

They were no able to speak with Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning as the agency was closed, so officials made the decision at 6:15 a.m. to close school for the day.

School officials say they will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information.

