Coronavirus California

Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless', Bay Area epidemiologist says otherwise

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over the Fourth of July weekend, President Donald Trump said the U.S. was testing too much and falsely asserted that "by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless."

RELATED: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn declines to back Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'

Dr. George Rutherford, UCSF's head of disease and global epidemiology was on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. Monday and commented on President Trump's COVID-19 remarks.

"No not even close, not even close to a reasonable interpretation," Rutherford said.

He added, "It's a much more virulent disease that he gives it credit for. He should talk to his pal Boris Johnson about how he had to go to the ICU. "

Rutherford said around 40% of the people who test positive for COVID-19 develop recognizable symptoms, 20% develop more severe symptoms, which could lead to hospitalizations and at most, 12% have to be hospitalized.

RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in the Bay Area and the rise in California cases are "hugely driven" by the rise in cases in Southern California near the San Joaquin Valley. Nationally, there's been a "very rapid" increase in cases since Memorial Day. There's been more than 40,000 new cases a day, Rutherford said.

We also consulted Dr. Rutherford on which activities he would engage in amid the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

UCSF Dr. George Rutherford rated which activities he would engage in amid the pandemic.



He gave a hard "no" to indoor dining, indoor gyms and amusement parks.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

Outdoor dining, outdoor gym classes, hair and nail salons are "okay" as long as masks and social distancing are practiced.

Staying in hotels, going on plane rides, visiting zoos, churches, museums and social hangouts with friends all fell into the category where it was "tough" for Rutherford to answer since he said they all depend on physical distancing, wearing masks and if you're hanging out with people from the same social bubble.



Watch the full interview with Dr. Rutherford in the media player above.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniadonald trumpcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worlducsfcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Capitol closes after LA-area assemblywoman tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 update: LA County see alarming spike in cases, hospitalizations
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
Coronavirus updates: State denies further Santa Clara Co. reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Crews responding to grass fires in East, North Bay
SF reportedly plans to delay reopening of indoor dining
SF police chief gives update on child shot, killed on July 4th
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
MLB schedule 2020: Giants, A's release schedules for this season
Show More
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Andrew Yang proposes stimulus checks year-round, data compensation
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation
More TOP STORIES News