Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless', Bay Area epidemiologist says otherwise

RELATED: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn declines to back Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'
Dr. George Rutherford, UCSF's head of disease and global epidemiology was on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. Monday and commented on President Trump's COVID-19 remarks.
"No not even close, not even close to a reasonable interpretation," Rutherford said.
He added, "It's a much more virulent disease that he gives it credit for. He should talk to his pal Boris Johnson about how he had to go to the ICU. "
Rutherford said around 40% of the people who test positive for COVID-19 develop recognizable symptoms, 20% develop more severe symptoms, which could lead to hospitalizations and at most, 12% have to be hospitalized.
RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in the Bay Area and the rise in California cases are "hugely driven" by the rise in cases in Southern California near the San Joaquin Valley. Nationally, there's been a "very rapid" increase in cases since Memorial Day. There's been more than 40,000 new cases a day, Rutherford said.
We also consulted Dr. Rutherford on which activities he would engage in amid the pandemic.
He gave a hard "no" to indoor dining, indoor gyms and amusement parks.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
Outdoor dining, outdoor gym classes, hair and nail salons are "okay" as long as masks and social distancing are practiced.
Staying in hotels, going on plane rides, visiting zoos, churches, museums and social hangouts with friends all fell into the category where it was "tough" for Rutherford to answer since he said they all depend on physical distancing, wearing masks and if you're hanging out with people from the same social bubble.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Rutherford in the media player above.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
