WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to reveal revised state budget amid coronavirus pandemic

You can stream his press conference here, on Facebook and on YouTube.
Newsom warned earlier this week the coronavirus pandemic has left the state with a multi-billion dollar budget deficit.
The governor said he plans to dedicate more resources - not fewer - to fire safety and disaster preparedness.
The additional resources include a new Wildfire Safety Division at the Public Utilities Commission to oversee investor-owned utilities like PG&E, funding for Cal Fire to support surge staffing, 26 additional fire engines and more.
The governor's comments will come two days after he laid out new guidelines for reopening restaurants, malls and offices around the state. Though many are anxious reopen more businesses, only 18 counties have been given the green light to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools.
Nearly 70,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. More than 2,800 people have died.
