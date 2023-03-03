Skier dies after falling into 'tree well' at Heavenly Mountain Resort, officials say

A skier is dead after falling into a "tree well" at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, according to resort officials.

They say Heavenly Ski Patrol responded to the incident on an expert trail near Roundabout where they immediately provided care to the 46-year-old man.

The man was later pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and transferred to the El Dorado County Coroner.

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

A tree well is a hole around the base of a tree created when branches shelter the spot from snowfall. Skiers can fall into these spaces and may have a hard time getting out without help.