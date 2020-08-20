Solano County Fairgrounds to shelter large animals as Hennessey Fire threatens North Bay

"My sister has two horses that we need to get out," said Cora Brice, as she gassed up her pickup truck along with her dad, towing a horse trailer.
At Paula Nichol’s home on Pleasants Valley Road where her sister and dad brought a horse trailer to move horses Sunny and Cash away from the fire. pic.twitter.com/DwjipZKzL6— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 19, 2020
Thankfully, Cora was able to make it to her sister's home on Pleasants Valley Road and save Sunny and Cash away from the fire.
RELATED: Vacaville family flees home overnight as Hennessey Fire inched closer: 'We just grabbed a bunch of clothes and jumped in the truck'
An evacuation center for large animals is now open at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.
The facility opened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, and by noon some 60 horses, cows, goats and chickens were brought in, as well as two emus.
Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo once again being used to house big animals away from N. Bay fire zones pic.twitter.com/WNBL76jmgZ— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 19, 2020
Horses began arriving around 4 this morning. Since then they’ve been joined by goats and chickens - totaling about 60 animals. pic.twitter.com/dshVcldBtn— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 19, 2020
The animals are being fed and watered, as well as being check on by a veterinarian.
Solano County Animal Control first provided this service during the fires in 2017, taking in more than 1,000 animals back then.
Anyone who needs to house and animal at the shelter is asked to call Solano County Animal Control first at (707) 784-4733, but if it is an emergency, people can simply bring their livestock to the fairgrounds.
