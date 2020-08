Solano County Fairgrounds to shelter large animals as Hennessey Fire threatens North Bay

At Paula Nichol’s home on Pleasants Valley Road where her sister and dad brought a horse trailer to move horses Sunny and Cash away from the fire. pic.twitter.com/DwjipZKzL6 — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) August 19, 2020

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Many of the evacuees from the Hennessy Fire are moving north to safety along Highway 128 towards Winters. But some families are trying to get back into the fire, to rescue animals that were left stranded."My sister has two horses that we need to get out," said Cora Brice, as she gassed up her pickup truck along with her dad, towing a horse trailer.Thankfully, Cora was able to make it to her sister's home on Pleasants Valley Road and save Sunny and Cash away from the fire.An evacuation center for large animals is now open at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.The facility opened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, and by noon some 60 horses, cows, goats and chickens were brought in, as well as two emus.The animals are being fed and watered, as well as being check on by a veterinarian.Solano County Animal Control first provided this service during the fires in 2017, taking in more than 1,000 animals back then.Anyone who needs to house and animal at the shelter is asked to call Solano County Animal Control first at (707) 784-4733, but if it is an emergency, people can simply bring their livestock to the fairgrounds.