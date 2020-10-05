nobel prize

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Sacramento Native Charles M. Rice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British scientist Michael Houghton for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.



Charles M. Rice was born in Sacramento. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of California Davis in 1974 and earned his Ph.D. from California Institute of Technology in 1981, according to his biography on The Rockefeller University website, where Rice is currently a professor.

The prestigious Nobel Prize comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The medicine prize carries particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world.

RELATED: Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

The other prizes are physics, chemists, literature, peace and economics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencedavisuc davishealthuc daviscaltechnobel prizemedical researchu.s. & worldresearch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOBEL PRIZE
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Glass Fire evacuees able to return to Santa Rosa homes
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 64K acres, 26% contained
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Glass Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Napa Co.
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Show More
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
SF pushes COVID-19 testing for children in Mission District
Coronavirus updates: Cases reach more than 106,000 in Bay Area
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
Next 7 days vital to Trump's COVID-19 recovery, UCSF doctor says
More TOP STORIES News