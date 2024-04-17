Here's a look into plan for a 300-mile trail from San Francisco Bay to Humboldt Bay

Here's a look into plan in turning a historic railway line between the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay into a 300-mile hiking trail.

Here's a look into plan in turning a historic railway line between the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay into a 300-mile hiking trail.

Here's a look into plan in turning a historic railway line between the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay into a 300-mile hiking trail.

Here's a look into plan in turning a historic railway line between the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay into a 300-mile hiking trail.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's an idea four decades in the making to turn a historic railway line between the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay into a 300-mile hiking trail.

It's called "The Great Redwood Trail."

"This is a grand vision to be a 307-mile trail connecting San Francisco Bay with Humboldt Bay. So along the trail, there will be a variety of recreational opportunities," said Elaine Hogan, executive director of the Great Redwood Trail Agency.

"It passes through scenic oak woodlands, vineyards, as well as through the majestic Eel River Canyon. And then on into through the Redwoods in California state parks and Avenue of the Giants up to Humboldt Bay," she said.

Hogan said the trail plan finally came to fruition with the support of California Senator Mike McGuire.

"We were able to take on the rail banking process and to preserve the railroad right of way, and use it for public trail use, as well as begin the endeavor of drafting a master plan" Hogan said.

MORE: You can borrow hiking gear from participating Bay Area libraries for free: Here's how

Earlier this month, more details were released about what it would look like as well as the impact it could have on the areas it passes through.

Hogan spoke to ABC7's Dion Lim on Tuesday on our weekday 5:30 p.m. streaming newscast.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live