'It feels amazing': Friday night football and Bay Area sports are back

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday night football and cheering are back in the Bay Area. High school teams throughout the region competed for the first time on Friday since the pandemic began."This is as close to normal as possible, the next thing would be to drop the masks," said referee Mac Parfet, who was at Half Moon Bay High school to officiate the school's football game against Burlingame High School."These kids have gone without for 12 months. They've lost, lost, lost, and things have been taken away. Tonight is a celebration of getting stuff back," said referee, Curt Venderstelt.Going into the stadium, everyone lined up to get their temperature taken, and the only spectators allowed in the stands were the athlete's family members, two for each student."We get our temperature taken, we fill out a questionnaire, we're socially distanced when we're in formation, and we're not stunting," explained varsity cheerleader and Half Moon Bay High senior, Sierra Gonzales."It's my senior year and I wish I was back at school with my friends," said Gonzales. "It feels amazing to finally see my cheer squad after a long time.""It's really fun, having people to support you, and just having everyone around you, motivating you to keep going and just getting stuff done," said Danna Martinez, who is on the JV cheer squad.