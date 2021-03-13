'It feels amazing': Friday night football and Bay Area sports are back

"This is as close to normal as possible, the next thing would be to drop the masks," said referee Mac Parfet, who was at Half Moon Bay High school to officiate the school's football game against Burlingame High School.
RELATED: All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces
"These kids have gone without for 12 months. They've lost, lost, lost, and things have been taken away. Tonight is a celebration of getting stuff back," said referee, Curt Venderstelt.
Going into the stadium, everyone lined up to get their temperature taken, and the only spectators allowed in the stands were the athlete's family members, two for each student.
"We get our temperature taken, we fill out a questionnaire, we're socially distanced when we're in formation, and we're not stunting," explained varsity cheerleader and Half Moon Bay High senior, Sierra Gonzales.
RELATED: Saratoga High senior excited about soccer season following CA sports ban
"It's my senior year and I wish I was back at school with my friends," said Gonzales. "It feels amazing to finally see my cheer squad after a long time."
"It's really fun, having people to support you, and just having everyone around you, motivating you to keep going and just getting stuff done," said Danna Martinez, who is on the JV cheer squad.

