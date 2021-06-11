Arts & Entertainment

Rodriguez, Serafini talk powerful Quinceañero episode on 'High School Musical' Disney+ series

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Rodriguez, Serafini talk powerful Quinceañero episode on 'HSMTMTS'

NEW YORK -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" threw the party of a lifetime for Carlos on this week's newest episode released on Disney+.

Carlos had been dreaming of having a Quinceañero for years, and his friends at East High make it happen.

"It was so special to see my culture represented on Disney and on film," said Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos. "It was so beautifully done."

Disney+


"It's such a celebration of all the different people and cultures on our show," said Joe Serafini, who plays Seb.

Seb, Carlos' boyfriend, gave him a special performance of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" during the party, and Serafini says it was a special moment for LGBTQ+ youth.

"The arrangement was so beautiful," Serafini said. "He's figuring out who he is and what his climb is."

Meantime, Miss Jenn is hard at work getting their production of "Beauty and the Beast" together only to learn that her ex-boyfriend and rival at North High just switched their musical to something very shocking.

"Drama, it's going to bring drama," Rodriguez said.

Serafini and Rodriguez say it's an amazing time on set working with such a talented cast including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

"I learn so much every day I walk into work, and when I'm leaving work, everyone brings something to the table," Serafini said. "It's very humbling and the most amazing experience ever."

You can watch new episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Fridays on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+entertainmentsingingdisneydisney+ streaming servicemusical
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News