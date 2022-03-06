CA high school kids, parents face racist insults during soccer game in Concord

"Some of them were calling our kids 'Edgar' and 'Juan', and 'Do you need a burrito?'"
EMBED <>More Videos

Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city

SANGER, Calif. -- A Valley soccer team from Sanger in the Central Valley was left speechless after parents say they were the target of racial insults from the opposing side.

The Sanger High School soccer team traveled three hours north to De La Salle High School in Concord on Tuesday, ready to play their hearts out in the state quarterfinals.

Then parents were shocked to hear alleged racist remarks against them and their children.

Fans for both teams were sharing one bleacher, and moments before the game, Sanger parent Chris Martin was approached by someone working the press box, representing the opposing team.

RELATED: Racist, homophobic graffiti part of string of Halloween night vandalism at Los Gatos High
EMBED More News Videos

Groups of vandals target Los Gatos High School with racist, homophobic graffiti in a string of Halloween night vandalism.



He says the conversation left him uneasy.

"The sense I kept getting from him is that he kept referring to the color of the tan, like, 'Oh it must be very hot out there, everyone I am seeing has a tan'," Martin recounts.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Once the game kicked off, the intensity was felt on the field and the bleachers.

"Some of them were calling our kids 'Edgar' and 'Juan', and 'Do you need a burrito?'" Martin says.

RELATED: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7's hour-long discussion about the importance of allyship in our communities, "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."



Ultimately, Sanger lost 3-4, and as everyone prepared to leave, the man who initially approached Martin and multiple parents came back, and they say, shouted racially charged comments.

"He just yells out: 'This is America. You guys need to learn English' towards one of the fathers that are Latino, have dark skins and his son, one of the heroes on our team," says Martin.

The Sanger community was speechless.

RELATED: 18x more likely to be suspended: Bay Area schools grapple with excessive discipline
EMBED More News Videos

Black and Latino students face excessive discipline in Bay Area schools and are more likely to miss school because of suspensions.



The Sanger Unified School District released a statement saying they are a vibrant and diverse school district that values each and every student and has zero tolerance towards any action that degrades, dishonors or belittles their vast diversity.

De La Salle High School president David Holquin said remarks like that would be reprehensible and unacceptable.

"We have spoken with CIF and the Sanger High principal and with individuals here as we continue to investigate," said Holquin.

VIDEO: Another back-to-school hurdle: Students of color don't want to go back
EMBED More News Videos

As schools prepare to reopen, Asian American, Black and Hispanic families are opting to keep their children in distance learning at disproportionately high rates.



Martin and other parents say their drive home Tuesday evening felt even longer as they reflected on the hurtful words and experience.

Action News reached out to the California Interscholastic Federation Office and has not heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordhigh schoolcentral valleyracismsoccerteensports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
Berkeley parish lifts voices and prayers for Ukraine
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
1 dead in shooting near Hayward liquor store, authorities say
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
$7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark
Show More
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Why people around the world are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
More TOP STORIES News