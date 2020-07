WATCH LIVE THURSDAY: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During these difficult times, ABC7 is committed to connecting you with the resources you need to not only find an ally, but also be one.Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. as we host an hour-long round-table discussion on the importance of allyship in our communities -- "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."Our panel for this discussion includes a range of ally voices from across the Bay Area, along with experts to share actionable advice for learning how to become a more thoughtful and effective ally.You can watch, on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms