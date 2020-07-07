building a better bay area

WATCH LIVE THURSDAY: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During these difficult times, ABC7 is committed to connecting you with the resources you need to not only find an ally, but also be one.

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. as we host an hour-long round-table discussion on the importance of allyship in our communities -- "Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation."

Our panel for this discussion includes a range of ally voices from across the Bay Area, along with experts to share actionable advice for learning how to become a more thoughtful and effective ally.

You can watch "ABC7 Listens Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'" Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m., on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms.

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areaprotestracismpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Santa Clara Co. business owners frustrated after reopening plans rejected by CA
COVID-19 pandemic threatens to close several Latino businesses in SF's Mission District
'EDD is truly failing our state,' California legislator says
Bay Area farm has recipe for success during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SF mayor announces reopening delay
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Only 2 CA counties can't join Phase 3
Suit filed against Trump over CARES Act education funds
SF-based Juul accused of recruiting health researchers to endorse vaping
Columbus, Queen Isabella statue removed from Calif. State Capitol
WATCH TODAY: SF officials, family speak out on fatal July 4th shooting of 6-year-old
Show More
Military police respond to reports of active shooter at Marine base
U.S. looking into banning TikTok
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
East Bay doctor shot, killed while off-roading in NorCal
Emotional East Bay vigil for murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News