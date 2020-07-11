California high school football players train without knowing if they will have a season this fall

"We are not using any indoor facilities. Everything is outside. Everything goes by the county guidelines," said head coach Mazi Moayed.
RELATED: Stanford University cutting 11 of its varsity sports programs, plus 20 staff positions
Marin Catholic allowed members of the football team, as well as players from the boys and girls basketball teams, to begin conditioning training when Marin County allowed summer camps to open.
The players must follow the same guidelines as summer camps. That means they must train in groups of 12 or less. The players bring their own water and a backpack to store their cleats and clothes since they are not allowed to use the locker room.
Only 12 basketball players are allowed at a time inside the gym. They bring their own ball and practice their skills.
"There is no playing games, just working on fundamentals and working on improving their game, but there is no competition," said Dave Baso, Assistant Principal for Athletics.
For the football team, the school allows four groups of 12 players to train at a time, but they are spaced out in the football field and adjoining baseball field.
Players need to stay six feet apart while they train.
"It is definitely different," said Cameron Taylor, an incoming senior who plays on the offensive and defensive line.
RELATED: Is this the future of schools? Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
Even with the social distancing, he is excited to be training with his teammates. "This is definitely a highlight of my day and it feels great to be out of the house again and just back here practicing."
"It's like therapy for everyone," said coach Moayed. "The general feedback that we are getting is, 'It feels really good to be back there with the guys. No one is talking X's and O's. It is more for the emotional well being of the athletes.
The team is limited in what it can do. There is no contact, so players are divided into groups. The offensive line practices blocking techniques. The defensive lines hones its pass rushing skills. There is some tossing of the football, but that is limited and the ball is sanitized frequently.
Whether the team gets to suit up depends on the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports in the state. It will decide by July 20 if it will allow fall sports in high schools.
RELATED: As schools plan to reopen with student rotations, parents worry about how they will manage kids and work
The CIF has several options. It could let fall sports, including football, move forward, it could also cancel the season or delay it until the spring.
The decision weighs heavily on players who need to show their skills to college scouts hoping to get a scholarship.
"This season is going to depend where I go to college," said Kekoa Garrido, who plays running back and linebacker. "A lot of us developed over the off season and we are looking forward to really show what we can do."
Garrido is already on scouts radar and he could get scholarship offers based on his performance last season. Other players, like Taylor, would benefit from a strong senior season.
"You have the wait and see guys, the late bloomers. Those guys need a body of work for the season to get picked up, so those guys would be hurt the most," said coach Moayed.
Taylor is trying to keep a positive attitude. "Whatever happens, happens. We are working as if we are going to have a season."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US