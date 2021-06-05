highway 17

Highway 17 in Los Gatos closed after fatal multi-vehicle accident

(Shutterstock)

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- All southbound lanes of State Route 17 remained closed at 11:40 a.m. Saturday -- with no target time for reopening -- three and a half hours after a fatal collision on a winding part of the highway near Los Gatos.

After a tanker truck overturned and collided with another vehicle about 8 a.m., killing one person, traffic was being rerouted to Route 9, an even curvier route over the Santa Cruz Mountains, authorities said on Twitter.


Crews from Santa Clara County Fire, CalFire, CalTrans, Los Gatos Police Department and other agencies were assisting California Highway Patrol with various aspects of the sprawling incident.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopened about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.

Santa Clara County Fire tweeted at 11:15 a.m. that authorities could not estimate when the southbound lanes of Highway 17 would reopen. They said delays were still expected in the northbound lanes, and they urged drivers to exercise caution in the area.

Some vehicles were trapped on the roadway, at least temporarily, due to the blockage and closure, according to the CHP incident log.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highway 17car crashcar accidentfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
HIGHWAY 17
CA lawmakers to help fund wildlife crossing projects
Family of comatose man cut off from phone service
All lanes reopens on northbound Hwy 17 after big-rig overturns near San Jose
Highway 17 fatal drunk driving suspect appears in court
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News