Hwy 50 at Echo Summit reopens after crews remove massive boulder, CHP says

On Friday, Caltrans blew up a huge boulder that fell and blocked the area
EMBED <>More Videos

Caltrans breaks apart huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say Highway 50 at Echo Summit has reopened, according to CHP South Lake Tahoe's tweet Friday afternoon. This comes after Caltrans crews cleaned up the area after blowing up a huge boulder that fell Thursday, blocking both directions.

The CHP is encouraging drivers to drive safe as there may be cleanup crews still in the area.



Caltrans crews broke apart a huge boulder that fell in Echo Summit in El Dorado County on Friday, which initially blocked both directions of Highway 50

Early Friday, Caltrans used a jackhammer and then explosives to break the rock apart.

VIDEO: Caltrans blows up boulder at Echo Summit
EMBED More News Videos

Caltrans crews broke apart a huge boulder that fell in Echo Summit which initially blocked both directions of Highway 50.



The boulder fell Thursday around 5:30p.m.

Fortunately, no one was on the road at the time of the rock slide.

RELATED: 'Terrifying experience': Non-essential drivers asked to avoid Sierra as extreme weather continues


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Video is from a previous story

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockslidecaltranslake tahoesocietyweather
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man who killed 3 daughters in Sacramento church was in US illegally
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Ex-East Bay officer sentenced to 6 years in fatal 2018 shooting
ABC '20/20': 'The Dropout' covers rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
Gusty winds, rain, snow return to drought-stricken California
Thousands from Bay Area to head to Ukraine to fight
Show More
Russia-Ukraine: CA to end contracts with entities subject to sanctions
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
More TOP STORIES News