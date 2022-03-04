Hwy 50 at Echo Summit reopens after crews remove massive boulder, CHP says

The CHP is encouraging drivers to drive safe as there may be cleanup crews still in the area.
US 50 at Echo Summit is back open! Thank you Caltrans District 3 for getting the cleanup done so quickly. Drive safe as there may be cleanup crews still in the area— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 4, 2022
Caltrans crews broke apart a huge boulder that fell in Echo Summit in El Dorado County on Friday, which initially blocked both directions of Highway 50
Early Friday, Caltrans used a jackhammer and then explosives to break the rock apart.
VIDEO: Caltrans blows up boulder at Echo Summit
The boulder fell Thursday around 5:30p.m.
Fortunately, no one was on the road at the time of the rock slide.
