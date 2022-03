Hwy 50 at Echo Summit reopens after crews remove massive boulder, CHP says

US 50 at Echo Summit is back open! Thank you Caltrans District 3 for getting the cleanup done so quickly. Drive safe as there may be cleanup crews still in the area — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 4, 2022

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say Highway 50 at Echo Summit has reopened, according to CHP South Lake Tahoe's tweet Friday afternoon. This comes after Caltrans crews cleaned up the area after blowing up a huge boulder that fell Thursday, blocking both directions.The CHP is encouraging drivers to drive safe as there may be cleanup crews still in the area. Caltrans crews broke apart a huge boulder that fell in Echo Summit in El Dorado County on Friday, which initially blocked both directions of Highway 50Early Friday, Caltrans used a jackhammer and then explosives to break the rock apart.The boulder fell Thursday around 5:30p.m.Fortunately, no one was on the road at the time of the rock slide.