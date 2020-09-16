ABC7 is proud to honor Hispanic Heritage Month 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to honor Hispanic Heritage Month in celebration of all the vibrant voices of our Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities.
We are highlighting contributions by amazing people and organizations who are building a better bay area.
9/15/20 - Priscilla Nguyen, president, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers San Francisco Bay Area (SHPE SFBA)
Priscilla Nguyen is a Design Engineer at the downtown Oakland office of Degenkolb Engineers, a structural engineering firm. She became president of SHPE San Francisco Bay Area chapter after years of finding community among Latinx engineers. Being biracial (Mexican from her mother's side and Vietnamese from her father), from immigrant parents, a first-generation college graduate, from a low-income household had its challenges but SHPE provided a support system. Priscilla describes it as "a familia" and the reason she persisted in pursuing her Bachelor's in Engineering and a Master's in Structural Engineering.
SHPE SFBA is hosting a virtual Latinx Engineering Day on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. The bilingual panel discussion will be streamed live on Exploratorium YouTube.
