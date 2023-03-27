Bicyclist killed in South San Jose hit and run, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening, San Jose police said on Twitter at 7:36 p.m. Sunday.

The collision happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Ave. Police are investigating and didn't release information on the vehicle.

Officers attempted to render life-saving aid, but the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

