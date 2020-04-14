Coronavirus

Florida dad creates Disney sidewalk art during coronavirus pandemic

LUTZ, FL -- When a Florida father realized coronavirus would keep him from taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he decided to bring the magic of Disney to his daughters.

With a little chalk, a little water, and a lot of creativity, Brian Morris is channeling his inner Bert from Mary Poppins and putting together imagination-inspiring sidewalk art.

"People have asked me oh you're painting them on there. No, it's just regular chalk. It's amazing what you can do with water," Morris told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Morris is a construction manager by day and a part-time artist by night.

He said before the pandemic, he enjoyed coming home from a hard day at work and unwinding by painting or drawing.



One day he was out having a little fun with his daughters, the next thing you know each sidewalk square outside his home features a different Disney movie.

"I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it out, map it out and go from there," Morris said.

Morris has documented his work on his Facebook page. As for how long he'll keep recreating Disney classics on his sidewalk...

"I'm going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridaartdisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hayward moves COVID-19 testing site to Cal State East Bay
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home
Coronavirus updates: Hayward drive-thru testing site moves to CSU East Bay
Obama to endorse Biden's campaign Tuesday
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
Climax of coronavirus pandemic in California expected to peak on Friday
AccuWeather forecast: Above average warmth everywhere
Show More
Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy
South Bay nonprofit collecting baby formula for families in need
Teachers describe troubles with technology to provide distance learning
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of East Bay nursing home speaks out amid deadly COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News