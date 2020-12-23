Shopping

Smaller crowds this year for last dash of holiday shopping

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Just two days before Christmas, some Bay Area shoppers are hitting up malls and stores to pick up last-minute items. With the stay-at-home order in place, are more people rushing to stores or waiting for packages to arrive in the mail? ABC7 News went to the stores to find out.

Just after the doors opened at 8 this morning the first shoppers trickled into the Kohls in Redwood City to make returns, not purchases.

Katie Mo said she had already purchased the bulk of her Christmas items online this year.

RELATED: Holiday shoppers brave outdoor lines as stores enforce COVID-19 restrictions

That's the story of most shoppers the holiday season: dodging crowds to keep safe.

"Target had its lines outside, really keeping the social distancing and wiping down all of the self-checkout stations," said Mo.

In a year when the needs outweigh the wants several shoppers at a nearby Target said they are handing out gift cards this year, giving the gift of choice.

"(I'm) just running in and grabbing some gift cards for people who helped my son--who teach my son--and just going to give them a holiday gift. Quick and easy," said Jewel Stewart.

MORE: Parents scramble to find most-wished-for holiday gifts amid possible toy shortage

There were no lines to grab groceries at Safeway just a short drive away either.

"It's not really full like it was last year. Now it's a lot fewer people in there and all were safe, (wearing) masks," said Jose Martinez.

Costco, however, was packed with the parking lot over running just minutes after the store opened Thursday morning.

A steady stream of shoppers entered the grocery store to stock up on ingredients to make Christmas traditions, and memories.

"My two girls are coming to make cookies at dad's house," said Randy Hollis, "$175 worth of them!"

And the most unconventional Christmas wish to make this bizarre year: a woman asking for the bare necessities.

"Santa, bring toilet paper back," said Carol Barros as she entered Target.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingredwood citychristmas giftholiday shoppingcoronavirus californiachristmas
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will it rain on Christmas? Bay Area weather forecast looks wet
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
Christmas Day snowstorm to blanket Tahoe
COVID-19 updates: Coronavirus 3rd leading cause of death in Santa Clara Co.
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Dominion worker sues Trump campaign over election claims
Show More
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays in Bay Area
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Nationwide nursing shortage hits CA, Bay Area hospitals
COVID-19 reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent
More TOP STORIES News