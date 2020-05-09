Coronavirus

Sheltering while homeless: Streets in one SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Phil Matier has been covering and going into San Francisco's Tenderloin District for decades and he's never seen it in the state it was on Friday.

Walk down any of the streets, and chances are you're going to come across lines of tents and people, desperate and homeless.

RELATED: Phase 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

It's not just the tents. It's the garbage that builds up around them.

What are they doing here?

It's a domino effect. San Francisco, like the rest of California and the nation and the world, is in the middle of a pandemic, and have been ordered to shelter in place.

But for these people, there is no place, or at least no other place, than the street.

As for the city homeless shelters -- they can't go in there because they would be too close to one another.

So instead, nonprofit organizations are giving them tents and telling them to shelter in place.

In this case of the Tenderloin, that place is the sidewalk.

The idea is that they're contained, that they're not going to be spreading the virus and that they're going to stay in the tents, but the reality is different.

RELATED: City report shows 285-percent rise in homeless tents, structures in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Though they're not staying in the tents -- they're out on the streets.

With it are the other problems, the mental illness, the drugs, the other things associated with the population that are going with them.

It's one thing what you're seeing on the streets. The other thing is what you're not seeing all the time.

Those are the people that are living in the hotels and apartments that are virtually being held prisoner, because they can't go out on the streets and mingle with this.

On the streets, you'll find tents, people passed out and people on the sidewalks.

It's so bad that the University of California Hastings School of Law, which has its campus in this neighborhood, has joined together with others and filed an unprecedented federal lawsuit against the city asking for the tents to be removed for the safety of those in them and for the safety of those people who are living in it.

RELATED: California moving into Phase 2 reopening: Here's what that means for CA businesses

The result is the mayor has ordered a cleanup of the area -- a block-by-block plan to remove the tents and take them to parking lots or open spaces wherever they can find outside, that they can set up the tents at the proper distance and monitoring them.

Whether it works or not remains to be seen.

It's going to be difficult to get the tents up and moved in a healthy manner.

It's going to take time, it's going to take manpower and it's going to take the cooperation of the people in the tents.

There's another question at play as well.

Once these tents are gone, what's to keep other tents from coming in and taking their place?

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in placepandemichealth careaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
An East Bay family-owned grocery store gives back to their community
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Coronavirus: The Saddle Rack bar in Fremont closing for good
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Show More
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
More TOP STORIES News