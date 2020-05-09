Sheltering while homeless: Streets in one SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic

Walk down any of the streets, and chances are you're going to come across lines of tents and people, desperate and homeless.
RELATED: Phase 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought
It's not just the tents. It's the garbage that builds up around them.
What are they doing here?
It's a domino effect. San Francisco, like the rest of California and the nation and the world, is in the middle of a pandemic, and have been ordered to shelter in place.
But for these people, there is no place, or at least no other place, than the street.
As for the city homeless shelters -- they can't go in there because they would be too close to one another.
So instead, nonprofit organizations are giving them tents and telling them to shelter in place.
In this case of the Tenderloin, that place is the sidewalk.
The idea is that they're contained, that they're not going to be spreading the virus and that they're going to stay in the tents, but the reality is different.
RELATED: City report shows 285-percent rise in homeless tents, structures in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Though they're not staying in the tents -- they're out on the streets.
With it are the other problems, the mental illness, the drugs, the other things associated with the population that are going with them.
It's one thing what you're seeing on the streets. The other thing is what you're not seeing all the time.
Those are the people that are living in the hotels and apartments that are virtually being held prisoner, because they can't go out on the streets and mingle with this.
On the streets, you'll find tents, people passed out and people on the sidewalks.
It's so bad that the University of California Hastings School of Law, which has its campus in this neighborhood, has joined together with others and filed an unprecedented federal lawsuit against the city asking for the tents to be removed for the safety of those in them and for the safety of those people who are living in it.
RELATED: California moving into Phase 2 reopening: Here's what that means for CA businesses
The result is the mayor has ordered a cleanup of the area -- a block-by-block plan to remove the tents and take them to parking lots or open spaces wherever they can find outside, that they can set up the tents at the proper distance and monitoring them.
Whether it works or not remains to be seen.
It's going to be difficult to get the tents up and moved in a healthy manner.
It's going to take time, it's going to take manpower and it's going to take the cooperation of the people in the tents.
There's another question at play as well.
Once these tents are gone, what's to keep other tents from coming in and taking their place?
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions