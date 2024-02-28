  • Watch Now

Oakland's Horn Barbeque up for $100K in grant as it recovers from large fire

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
The distinguished Horn Barbecue in Oakland is up for a $100,000 in government aid as it is still rebuilding from a large fire in November.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The distinguished Horn Barbecue in Oakland is up for a huge financial boost.

The award-winning restaurant is still rebuilding from a large fire in November.

VIDEO: Popular Oakland BBQ restaurant heavily damaged by fire shortly after being graffitied

Two days after Horn Barbecue in Oakland was vandalized, it was heavily damaged by fire.

Alameda County's Board of Supervisors is now considering $100,000 in government aid.

Even before the fire, the restaurant struggled to stay open during the pandemic.

If approved, the funds will come from the pandemic's American Rescue Plan, which provided $350 billion to state and local governments.

RELATED: Oakland's Horn BBQ honors Thanksgiving commitment day after restaurant fire

