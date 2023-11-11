Former Oakland Raiders star D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in Texas crash, police say

A homeless man was among six people killed after a driver ran a red light at Fannin and Pierce in downtown Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Six people died from a horrific overnight crash in Texas early Saturday. Former NFL and Oakland Raiders player D.J. Hayden is among the victims.

The Houston Police Department said a driver in an SUV was traveling eastbound on Pierce and went through the intersection of Fannin in Houston at about 2 a.m.

At that time, officers said a driver was speeding when traveling southbound on Fannin and ran the red light.

Investigators said both drivers lost control, the SUV flipped, and four people were killed on the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital, where two more people died. One of the female victims is fighting for her life Saturday morning.

Officers say one of the dead victims was an unhoused man.

Our sister station, KTRK, in Houston spoke to one of his friends who was sleeping not far from him, and he described the moment the vehicles collided.

"Literally, it sounded like two trains crashing together. I can still hear the sound in my head. It's nerve-wracking," he said. "I was right next to him. I just had something in my gut telling me to get up, and I got up. But it could have been me."

Five men and one woman, including the driver at fault, were killed, according to authorities. Hayden was one of the fatalities. The other victims' identities have not all been confirmed.

According to the Raiders' website, D.J. Hayden was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. "He played in 45 games with 25 starts and recorded 3 interceptions and 26 passes defense," the team said.

He played the cornerback position and was with the Oakland Raiders from 2013-2016.

