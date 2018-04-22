GUNS

Houston man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom of man shot on Facebook Live 'amazed' by son's recovery (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is completely breathing on his own, according to his mother.

Sheree Holmes confirmed that the respirator was removed Saturday, and her son spent the last 24 hours off the machine.

His recovery, while amazing, is still expected to be a long journey, the family says.

Sheree calls her son's progress amazing, but is also remaining reserved. She says that they are taking his recovery day by day.

RELATED: Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says

"The whole world. When I say the whole world, I've been getting prayers from everywhere. The whole world is praying for him and I really appreciate that," Sheree said.

The family still asks for continued prayers.

Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

Holmes' mother told us he graduated from La Marque High School as a member of the National Honor Society. Later, Holmes studied at Lamar and Texas Southern University and worked as a guard with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

"When I'm talking to him, he looks at me. He does move his eyes," Sheree said.

Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence. Her next court date is set for May 5.

Click here for a look at stories and videos about guns and gun safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotfacebook livegunsgun safetysocial mediau.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
GUNS
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Calif., 19 other states sue feds to stop 'ghost guns' blueprint release
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
More guns
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News