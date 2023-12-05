American Heart Association CPR: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé songs can help save a life, AHA says

The American Heart Association, or AHA, said some of Taylor Swift's and Beyoncé's music can be used for CPR tempo.

AHA CPR must have between 100 and 120 beats per minute

CHICAGO -- Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's music is good for the heart in more ways than one.

Swift's "You're Losing Me" and Beyoncé's "Virgo's Groove" both have the "right tempo" for hands-only CPR and could be "heart-saving," according to recent tweets by the American Heart Association.

"Hands-Only CPR has just 2 steps: If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard & fast at 100-120 beats per minute," the American Heart Association wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in a tweet on Saturday about the 2022 Beyoncé track.

Both songs have between 100 and 120 beats per minute, which is the speed in which chest compressions should be performed, so humming or singing "You're Losing Me" or "Virgo's Grove" can help you stay on tempo in a life-saving measure, CNN reported.

You can also hum or sing any song on this playlist created by the American Heart Association to help educate people on rhythms that can save a life during hands-only CPR.

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" and Swift's "Welcome to New York" and "Sparks Fly" also appear to have been recently added to the playlist.

Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" or "Just Dance," "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive," among many other songs, also have the right tempo for performing CPR.

To perform hands-only CPR, put the heel of one hand on the breastbone of a collapsed man, woman or teen, put the other hand on top of the first and begin to press down hard and fast at 100 to 120 beats per minute. You can find more details here.

CNN's Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.