School uses virus-killing robot to keep classrooms clean amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Pennsylvania school has found a creative way to keep classrooms sanitized: A virus-killing robot!The mobile disinfection robot was designed by "Safe Space Technologies."Its sole purpose is to disinfect large rooms like school cafeterias, gyms and other commercial businesses.The robot uses powerful UBC and UVC lights, which viruses like the coronavirus have no defense against.This can also help shorten disinfecting times."You could do two cafeterias and two gymnasiums in four hours, which would take a lot longer if you are using manpower," said Safe Space Technologies Marketing Director Chris Proud.Armed with an internal GPS system, it can be programmed and monitored remotely.The only downside -- it can only operate when the rooms are empty.