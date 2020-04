Coronavirus Pandemic: Here's how to maximize COVID-19 protection while wearing face covering

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As of Wednesday, face coverings are required to be worn by people in most public places in the Bay Area.Masks can be hard to purchase, so many people are making them at home.ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with Jeremy Howard , research scientist at USF, about how to make extra protective masks at home with items you most likely already have.In a few simple steps, you can have a next-level face covering ready to go in a few minutes!