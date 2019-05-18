building a better bay area

'Active shooter drills are the new fire drills': Closer look at school safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keeping kids safe is a parent's priority, but what can you do these days when it seems like school shootings are becoming more common?

Does practicing shooter drills make a difference?

Mike Elerick, Founder and Executive Director of the Public Safety Training Institute spoke with ABC7 News' Larry Beil and looked into the issue.

You can watch the full video above.

For more tips on how to keep safe, follow this link.
