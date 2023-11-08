Santa Clara County DA's office busts alleged Bay Area sex trafficking ring

An alleged human trafficking ring that spanned across the Bay Area was taken down by a joint operation lead by the Santa Clara Co. DA's office.

Investigators used wiretapping to identify 30,000 texts and calls for evidence - a first for a sex trafficking case in the county.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two years, multiple agencies, nine arrests and most importantly, 18 rescues.

An alleged human trafficking ring that spanned several Bay Area cities, most in Santa Clara County, was taken down by a joint operation lead by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office.

"It represents the future of HT, Human Trafficking Investigations, here in the state," Santa Clara County District Attorney Patrick Vanier said. "It was a proactive investigation in which this organization was identified. It was thoroughly investigated over the last two years. And it resulted in the identification of these victims as well as traffickers."

All nine of alleged traffickers who come from across California appeared in court Tuesday, bail ranging from the hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in this case.

Six other suspects have been identified as being part of this, but they have not been arrested yet according to the DA's office.

Arraignment was postponed for two weeks and the defendants' attorneys say they intend to fight the charges.

"They're in shock," Emilio Dorame-Martinez said. "They're denying all the allegations. If you really want to go into it, there's been a lot of things in this case that have already been reviewed that we have to go a little further in. You can enjoy the show, but there's going to be a lot of law in motions done that I don't know if the government is going to like it."

The DA's office says two of the accused were arrested by San Jose police in 2021 and charged with running illegal brothels at homes and apartments; they were released and remained out on bail where the operation is said to have continued.

The group allegedly used various hotels in San Jose, Gilroy, Hayward and San Leandro where the women were forced to have sex for money.

Investigators used wiretapping of cellphones to identify 30,000 text messages and calls for evidence - a first for a human trafficking case in Santa Clara County.

"It provides independent corroboration for what the victims told us what happened to them," Vanier said. "And it takes the onus off the victims, so that the burden isn't upon them necessarily to be able to tell their story in court. But, we have recordings of what happened to them that we will introduce in the future."

The DA's office said they identified 18 survivors, including a juvenile, but wiretap revealed 30 total women that were taken from outside the country to be part of the human trafficking.

It was part of the investigation deemed as Operation Phoenix, in the hopes that these victims are on their way to freedom and recovery after a life the DA's office deemed as slavery.

