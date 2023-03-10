Crews air drop hay to starving, snowed-in cattle in Humboldt Co. as winter weather continues

Emergency crews are working to save cattle snowed in as winter weather continues to rain down on Humboldt County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working together to save the lives of cattle who are snowed in as winter weather continues to rain down on Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County Sheriff said, "We've had some unprecedented weather over the last two weeks and we've received multiple reports of cattle dying off because ranchers cannot get to their cows due to impassable roadways."

"These cattle are an economic driver, they're starving and they're calving right now. So all those things necessitate some drastic measures."

The Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services called upon CAL OES to use CAL FIRE and USCG helicopters to drop hay to cattle in need.

"We are glad to help," said Chief Kurt McCray of the CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte Unit.

Officials say about 30 ranchers have reached out for help, and the hay is coming from private sources paid for by the ranchers that are requesting delivery.

