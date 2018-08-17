VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
The 19-year CHP veteran was killed a week ago while conducting a traffic stop near Fairfield.
The 46-year-old leaves behind a wife and three children.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.
A large procession of family and officers escorted the hearse through Vacaville to and from the memorial.
#StarWars Storm Troopers are probably the last thing you’d expect to see at a memorial service. But dozens swarmed the stage for fallen CHP Officer #KirkGriess’ service. They were his favorite movie character. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/psDK6pKtR1— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
The Father's House church was filled to capacity as colleagues shared fond memories of fallen CHP officer Kirk Griess -- known to many as "Hollywood."
"When he took off his helmet, you couldn't tell that he'd be wearing a helmet, his hair was still perfect," recalled CHP Cpt. Mark Headrick.
Those dapper good looks combined with Griess' big heart made him a lovable guy. "You have that light in the office, you have that officer who's just so positive, that always has something to bring you up and cheer you up," said fellow CHP officer Custodio Lopez.
The former U.S. Marine turned CHP officer reflected Griess' commitment to serve.
One final salute to fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess before he’s taken to final resting place. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/gJETeI0pwq— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
One of his daughters is following in his footsteps as she's about to finish the police academy.
"Now that I have 29 days until I graduate, I know I need to stay strong. If he were here, he would be holding my face and be telling me to finish," said daughter Kadi Griess.
Griess' CHP badge was presented to his wife during the service.
Griess was killed while conducting a traffic stop near Fairfield a week ago. A civilian was also killed in that crash. Investigators say the suspect was driving recklessly and was distracted by his phone.
It's a tragic loss the family hopes turns to a teachable moment.
"To Kirk's parents, Sheldon and Helen, they asked me this morning to send a strong message to the community about the dangers of distracted driving. It's coming," said CHP Chief Ernie Sanchez.
One of the more lighthearted moments occurred when Stormtroopers took the stage - Griess' favorite movie character -- "The Force" now with him as he was escorted to his final resting place.
Fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess’ casket being placed back in hearse to be taken to final resting place. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/E2Ah9mNYJl— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
The force is with #KirkGriess. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MtI0uagjvG— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
Here’s the program for today’s memorial service paying tribute to fallen CHP Officer #KirkGriess. #RIP @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/EyHhVSdHSc— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018