fox

Peru family's 'husky puppy' taken to zoo after it grew up and they realized it was a wild fox

Run Run was taken to the zoo where he's living life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family thought he was.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox

LIMA, Peru -- A family in Peru says they got a new puppy, which normally is exciting news.

But in this case... their "puppy" turned out to be a fox and now it's living in a zoo.

The family named the animal "Run Run."

RELATED: Little fox with jar stuck on his head is finally free

They got him from a vendor in Lima, but as Run-Run got older, they realized their cute puppy was something else when it started attacking other animals, including chickens.

Run Run also lived up to his name, and ran away.

Wildlife officials eventually captured him and brought him to the zoo where he's living his life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family believed Run Run was when they got him.

VIDEO: Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoofoxpuppybizarredogswild animalsbuzzworthybaby animalscute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOX
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Kristen Stewart on non-traditional femininity in horror 'Underwater'
'X-men' horror spinoff 'The New Mutants' trailer is released
Amy Adams descends into madness in 'The Woman in the Window'
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News